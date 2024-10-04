Survey finds 79% are using AI tools to create content they wouldn’t otherwise be able to

A survey from YouTube of its creators has found that 89% believe AI tools will level the playing field between them and big-budget studios by giving them access to special effects and advanced production techniques.

The video platform asked roughly 300 creators aged 18-55 in the UK market, as part of a larger survey that looked at creators, users, and businesses in eight territories about their use of the platform. It also found that 79% are using AI tools to create content that they otherwise wouldn’t be able to, and 72% believe it helps them to monetise their content more effectively.

Of those using AI, they estimate that it gives them an 8.1-hour weekly time saving compared to how they were producing content before.

One YouTube creator heavily using the technology is Brandon B, who Broadcast Tech spoke to Brandon B earlier this year about his methods and use cases in our Spring magazine. He has drawn over 10 billion views of his content, going from a lone creator to creating a production hub with 25 employees, using AI tools in much of his content.

Brandon B said: “I spent three years watching YouTube videos just to teach myself how to use special effects. But now, we can pretty much create everything straight from a phone and compete with the big studios spending millions on CG shots, using engines like Veo or other AI tools. If we can bring more accessibility to the next generation of storytellers and reduce the learning curve—by cutting those first years spent on upskilling—that’s a massive win. I truly believe we’re on the verge of raising the next wave of unbelievably talented creators.’’

Alison Lomax, managing director, YouTube UK, said: “Creators are leading the charge in technological advancement, with AI tools set to supercharge innovation in the creative industries. This pivotal moment demands that we embrace AI to shape the future of creativity.

“Modern creators are redefining the landscape, generating millions and creating jobs through engaging content that captivates audiences. That’s why we’re launching a groundbreaking consultation with content creators at our annual YouTube Festival next week. We want to hear their priorities and advocate for constructive recommendations that will accelerate their businesses in the next decade.”