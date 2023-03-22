International

Distributors on FAST evolution: ‘we’re broadcasters now’

By 2023-03-22T08:56:00

2023-03-17_CEREMONIE_OUVERTURE_SALLE_Arnaud Loots_web-06663

Series Mania: Banijay Rights, Fremantle, All3Media International discuss shifting focus and writers’ strike implications

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 