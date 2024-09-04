International

Major buyers among 80 companies in the mix for Mip London

By 2024-09-04T11:00:00

Mip London press conference

Sky, Netflix, ITV and Disney join distributors BETA Film, FilmRise, Fox Entertainment Global and PBS Distribution at inaugural event

