International

Tubi takes North American rights to BBC’s Boarders

By 2024-01-26T09:08:00

Boarders (c) Studio Lambert & All3Media International

Source: Studio Lambert & All3Media International

Daniel Lawrence Taylor’s comedy-drama to air in US, Canada, Mexico and LatAm

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 