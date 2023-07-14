International

Unscripted supremo Mike Darnell exits Warner Bros Discovery

By 2023-07-14T08:59:00

Mike Darnell-Photo Credit Ramona Rosales

Warner Bros TV chief Channing Dungey says departure is loss of a ’legend and an icon, one of the most creative executives in the industry’

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 