ITV

Kevin Lygo defends I’m a Celebrity and jokes about Nigel Farage

By 2023-11-22T12:56:00

I'm A Celebrity 2023 Nigel Farage

ITV television chief celebrates ‘biggest entertainment launch this year’

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 