Kate Bulkley
Kate is a regular columnist for Broadcast
- Comment
Kate Bulkley: Broadcasters and streamers play it safe in tough times
Reboots, safe bets and programme extensions are the order of the day as global production spending growth slows
- Comment
Kate Bulkley: Economic uncertainty won’t put the brakes on M&A boom
Hunger for intellectual property will continue to drive acquisitions from strategic buyers in spite of rising debt costs, says Kate Bulkley
- Comment
The subscribers-at-any-cost model is no longer feasible
As consumers tighten their belts, streamers will have to embrace more traditional business models to survive, says Kate Bulkley
- Comment
Kate Bulkley: Now is the moment to hop aboard the NFT express
With the market currently standing at £14bn, NFTs offer a direct link to fans and fresh monetisation opportunities
- Comment
Production is booming – but it might not be permanent
Beyond 2022, there are questions about whether high spending can be sustained, and which streamers will survive, says Kate Bulkley
- Comment
Comparable data will benefit the commercial broadcasters
A cross-media measurement service puts TV in a better position to compete for advertising with the online giants, says Kate Bulkley
- Comment
It’s time to act decisively to rein in the streaming giants
Traditional broadcasters cannot compete with their deep-pocketed rivals without government intervention, says Kate Bulkley
- Comment
Roku has the tools to make its mark in the streaming world
The US firm has evolved and its user relationships and advertising expertise put it in a strong position, says Kate Bulkley
- Comment
We must pressure government to do right thing on prominence
Broadcasters have to work with the global streamers or risk becoming irrelevant – but they have an ace up their sleeve
- Comment
Discovery+ is well placed to follow in Disney+’s footsteps
Factual broadcaster can leverage global linear channels and pay-TV relationships to boost streaming service, says Kate Bulkley
- Comment
Shift to on-demand gathers pace as pandemic strikes
Broadcasters that exploit their online services the quickest will win this particular battle, says Kate Bulkley
- Comment
Stakes high as the streaming wars heat up
Traditional players are playing catch up having lost power to digital players, says Kate Bulkley
- Comment
Turning the advertising ignition
Market on road to recovery as car showrooms open their doors
- Comment
Covid-19 poses unprecedented challenge to TV
The route to recovery is uncharted and only innovation will guide broadcasters through the choppy waters ahead, says Kate Bulkley
- Comment
Pressure on at Disney as Chapek takes reins
Kate Bulkley assesses how outgoing chief executive Bob Iger will work with successor Bob Chapek to secure his legacy
- Comment
BBC needs a level playing field
The corporation’s social media rivals should be regulated and taxed too, says Kate Bulkley
- Comment
Brexit will heat up VoD battle
FAANGs will be in an even stronger position without oversight from EU, says Kate Bulkley
- Comment
There’s money in niche content
Smaller players are finding focused, monetisable ways to attract audiences, says Kate Bulkley
- Comment
Cable is key to streaming growth
Rising consumer demand for improved connectivity is driving investment, says Kate Bulkley
- Comment
SVoDs put faith in franchises
Big brands are essential in helping new players build a subscription base, says Kate Bulkley