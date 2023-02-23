LA Productions

Liverpool Academy (LA) Productions was founded in 2000 by producer Colin McKeown MBE; a 50-year veteran of the television and film industry. We are a truly independent TV production company known not just for creating award-winning drama,  but also for our commitment in nurturing new talent and showcasing the wealth of creativity  - both on and off camera - which exists in the glorious North West.

Contact info

Email:
info@laproductions.co.uk
Website:
https://www.laproductions.co.uk/