LA Productions
Liverpool Academy (LA) Productions was founded in 2000 by producer Colin McKeown MBE; a 50-year veteran of the television and film industry. We are a truly independent TV production company known not just for creating award-winning drama, but also for our commitment in nurturing new talent and showcasing the wealth of creativity - both on and off camera - which exists in the glorious North West.
Contact info
- Email:
- info@laproductions.co.uk
- Website:
- https://www.laproductions.co.uk/
- Sponsored
LA Productions in Liverpool – creating opportunities for talent at every level
Set up 20 years ago to provide opportunities & training to people at all industry grades, the Granite Harbour indie is still doing just that