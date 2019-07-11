Liverpool Film Office
Based within Liverpool City Council, the Liverpool Film Office liaises with all the necessary departments and key local contacts on behalf of film and TV makers, including Merseyside Police, to ensure all production needs are met quickly and efficiently.
Contact info
- Tel:
- 0151 233 0178
- Website:
- https://www.liverpoolfilmoffice.tv/
Liverpool shoots for the stars
With a new production fund and a studios complex in the pipeline, the Liverpool Film Office wants to build on the city’s film and TV heritage
Liverpool targets drama
To mark its 30th anniversary, the Liverpool Film Office has set up a fund to attract more scripted productions to the city