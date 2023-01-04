NEOM
NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional liveability, creating thriving businesses, and reinventing environmental conservation.
Contact info
- Email:
- film@neom.com
- Website:
- https://www.neom.com/en-us
- Sponsored
In pictures: Neom event in London
Breakfast event saw international industry stakeholders learn about the growing opportunities for filming in the Saudi Arabian futuristic megacity
- Sponsored
NEOM’s Wayne Borg talks shaping the future
A new world-class media hub is being built at NEOM, a semi-autonomous region that stretches inland from the Red Sea.
- Sponsored
NEOM sets stage for the future of filmmaking
Saudi Arabia’s NEOM will reimagine what a city can be — a car-free urban centre run on renewable energy with a state-of-the-art production hub