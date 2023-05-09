Netflix

Netflix orders doc series on serial sperm scammer

By 2023-05-09T10:54:00

Fertility Fraudster Netflix

Curious Films and AJH Films behind three-parter on YouTuber accused of fathering more than 500 babies

