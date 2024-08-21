Netflix

Netflix orders How To Kill Your Family adaptation

By 2024-08-21T12:23:00

201023-queens-gambit-ew-242p_ee7b6e440c5b381ab3476fe50155a0c7.fit-2000w

Bella Mackie novel heading to streamer with Anya Taylor-Joy starring

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 