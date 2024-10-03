Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 23 September
1. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
19.5m views
2. Nobody Wants This: Season 1
10.3m views
3. The Perfect Couple: Limited Series
6m views
4. Mr McMahon: Limited Series
4.9m views
5. Emily in Paris: Season 4
4.2m views
6. The Resident
3.3m views
7. Prison Break: Season 1
2.8m views
8. Prison Break: Season 2
2.4m views
9. Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval
2.4m views
10. Prison Break: Season 3
2.2m views
|UK top 10
|1
|Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
|2
|Mr McMahon: Limited Series
|3
|Nobody Wants This: Season 1
|4
|The Perfect Couple: Limited Series
|5
|Gangs of London: Season 1
|6
|Capital: Season 1
|7
|Emily in Paris: Season 4
|8
|The Resident: Season 1
|9
|Brassic: Season 1
|10
|Brassic: Season 2
No comments yet