Top 10 English language TV shows (globally) w/c 23 September 

1. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

19.5m views

2. Nobody Wants This: Season 1

10.3m views

3. The Perfect Couple: Limited Series

6m views

4. Mr McMahon: Limited Series

4.9m views

5. Emily in Paris: Season 4

4.2m views 

6. The Resident

3.3m views

7. Prison Break: Season 1

2.8m views

8. Prison Break: Season 2

2.4m views

9. Ellen DeGeneres: For Your Approval

2.4m views

10. Prison Break: Season 3

2.2m views 

 UK top 10
1 Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story
2 Mr McMahon: Limited Series
3 Nobody Wants This: Season 1
4 The Perfect Couple: Limited Series
5 Gangs of London: Season 1
6 Capital: Season 1
7 Emily in Paris: Season 4
8 The Resident: Season 1
9 Brassic: Season 1
10 Brassic: Season 2

