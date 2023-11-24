Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge hits Netflix UK top two - Barb

By 2023-11-24T15:57:00

SGTC_S1_Dorm_Unit_19386R

First episode entertains 1.6m to become fifth most-watched episode on streamer behind The Crown

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 