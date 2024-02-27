Netflix

Trail: Full Swing, Netflix

2024-02-27T09:20:00

Full Swing

Second season of the docu-series going behind the scenes of the lives of PGA players. Co-produced by Box to Box Films & Vox Media Studios

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 