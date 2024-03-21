Netflix

Trail: Heartbreak High, Netflix

2024-03-21T10:32:00

Heartbreak_High_(Remake)_n_S2_00_39_59_12.jpg,Heartbreak_High_(Remake)_n_S2_00_39_59_12

Second series of the Australian school drama - a reboot of the 1994 TV series. Produced by FremantleMedia

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 