News

Kirsty Wark: I want to see a female director general ‘very soon’

By 2025-04-24T11:01:00

KIRSTY WARK BAFTA FELLOWSHIP

Newsnight veteran to receive Bafta Fellowship and urges BBC to be ‘more adventurous’ in future DG decision-making

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 