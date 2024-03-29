Non-PSB

Shed And Buried: Classic Cars drives off with 539,000

By 2024-03-29T19:28:00

shed and buried

Quest’s new spin-off series gets off to a solid start, while a repeat comes to the aid of Really’s Yorkshire Auction House

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 