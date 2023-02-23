Paul Weatherley
Paul is online content manager for Broadcast
Contact info
- Tel:
- 0208 102 0949
- Email:
- paul.weatherley@broadcastnow.co.uk
- News
John Motson 1945-2023
The veteran football commentator, known to his fans as ‘Motty’, has died at the age of 77
- News
Derry Girls finale crowned Timeline TV Moment of the Year
The finale of Hat Trick’s Channel 4 comedy wins the vote of Broadcast Awards attendees
- News
C4, Firecrest & Merman among Edinburgh TV Awards winners
PSB channel scoops six awards, with prizes for Motherland and Travels of a Lifetime producers
- News
Industry pays tribute to Kay Mellor
Jack Thorne, Ruth Jones and Lenny Henry hail screenwriter’s influence
- News
Emmys 2021: The Crown shines with seven gongs
Winners on the evening included Peter Morgan, Michaela Coel and John Oliver
- News
In brief: Conversations with Friends; HBO Max; RTS, PGGB; Bafta
Amazon and HBO Max among the buyers to have pre-bought Sally Rooney’s Conversations with Friends adaptation
- News
In brief: Louise Minchin; RTS Student Awards
BBC Breakfast co-presenter to step away after 20 years
- News
Peaky Blinders star Helen McCrory dies aged 52
Actress played the role of Polly Gray in the Midlands-based drama
- News
In brief: All3 licences The Traitors; Legendary appointment; Big Light podcasts
Reality entertainment format also commissioned by Belgium’s VTM
- News
In brief: Davie to address Creative Cities; Sutikki appointments
DG will provide update on the corporation’s Across The UK plan
- News
In brief: Appointments at BBCS & Zinc
Phil Hardman takes on senior vice president role for Asia
- News
In brief: Two Rivers Media; Flip the Script
Alan Clements’ indie acquires film and TV rights to young adult novel Afterlove
- News
In brief: Woodcut Media; The Voice Rap; Mopar Studios
Sky Crime orders a 10-part true crime series from Anthology-backed indie
- News
Afternoon wrap: BBC Horizon; Masked Dancer
Tern TV wins order for sewage doc
- News
Morning wrap: BPG Awards; Nevision; StoryFutures
Radio, audio and podcast nominations for this year’s BPG Awards revealed
- News
Morning wrap: Disney+; Nexus Studios; Podcast Awards
Star channel will offer more adult-targeted programming
- News
Morning wrap: The Watch; Good With Wood; Dan Gopal
BBC Studios drama sold internationally
- News
Morning wrap: The Serpent; Plimsoll; Renowned
Crime drama has become iPlayer’s most popular new BBC programme since Normal People
- News
Morning wrap: Waller-Bridge; New Pictures; Series Mania
Fleabag star to create Mr and Mrs Smith reboot for Amazon
- News
Morning wrap: Discovery promotion; Golden Globes nominations
Lydia Fairfax, Aaron Champion and Heidi Schorn among exec moves