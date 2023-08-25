People

Jesse Armstrong talks writers rooms and not being a ‘dick’

By 2023-08-25T12:52:00

JVY_5405

Succession scribe also spoke about creating characters with ‘appalling’ personalities’

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 