People

Russell T Davies: I want Doctor Who to be a ‘haven’ for children

By 2024-06-12T09:06:00

2156987840

Writer is hopeful that latest iteration of BBC show can counter harmful online messaging

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 