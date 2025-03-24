The Broadcast Sport podcast talks to After Party Studios’ Josh Barnett about how to make the most of our working with content creators

In this episode of the Broadcast Sport podcast, After Party Studios managing director Josh Barnett provides some great insight into working with content creators.

The company was founded by content creators and its slogan is “Founded by a creator. Think like a creator.” It’s an ethos the company applies to everything it produces, which ranges the full gamut from branded content to live production (including most recently the Sidemen charity match at Wembley), taking in commercials, pop promos and a range of originals formats too.

The unifying factor across their output is it’s content that online audiences will want to share.

In this podcast, Barnett provides some great hints and tips for working with content creators/influencers and the kind of content that’s ‘authentic’ for them to get involved in.

We also talk about the setting up of After Party Studios and how the running of the company differs from a conventional production agency, the key productions it’s created and why they worked so well, and whether traditional TV has anything to offer the content creator community.