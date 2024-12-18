This podcast was recorded live at the Broadcast Sport Summit at The Emirates on 13 November 2024

Jason Bell talks to fellow TV presenter Rachel Stringer at the recent Broadcast Sport Summit, which was held at The Emirates, London on 13 November 2024.

Bell reveals in entertaining detail how he moved from a career as a successful NFL player to becoming the face of the NFL in the UK.

The hugely popular presenter brings a great energy and knowledge to his TV coverage of the sport.

Bell is also well known to the UK audience through his appearance on Strictly Come Dancing, which he also talks about here.

He also discusses how he believes the NFL will continue to grow in popularity in the UK during 2025.