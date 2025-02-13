In this episode of the Broadcast Sport Podcast, we speak traveled to Premiership Rugby’s offices to speak to CEO Simon Massie-Taylor and chief growth officer Rob Calder about how the competition has grown its audience through the last few years.

Coming from hard times during the pandemic, including some clubs going out of business, the league has built back to acheive record viewing figures over the Christmas period, and 30% growth in viewership year-on-year.

Massie-Taylor and Calder spoke to Broadcast Sport senior reporter Max Miller about how a mix of distribution tweaks, a focus on approaching the season as a whole, and more have led to this improvement.

You can listen to this episode, and all other Broadcast Sport Podcast episodes, below.