The record had been 1.8 million for the two gameweeks, acheived in 2024

2.6 million tuned in to watch Premiership Rugby on TNT Sports and ITV over the Christmas period, the most for the two rounds of games ever.

It overtakes the 1.8 million who watched in 2024 to acheive the previous record. TNT Sports saw its cumulative peak audiences for the period increase 44%. In particular, audiences for the Big Game also grew, with TNT Sports attracting an average audience of 186,000 and ITV4 seeing 269,000 tune in - this was a 31% higher average audience than last season’s total, with a growth of 14% on ITV and 63% on TNT Sports.

After ten rounds, the TNT Sports audience is 44% higher, average audience is up 11% and the average audience across the top two rating fixtures has increased by 27%.

This is assisted by TNT Sports’ new rights deal with Premiership Rugby, which sees it broadcast all 93 games from the competition - compared to 69 before. As such, it has been attracting viewership growth throughout the campaign.

Simon Massie-Taylor, Premiership Rugby CEO, said: “We are thrilled that the Festive Fixtures period has become an iconic part of the Gallagher Premiership Rugby season and is now a staple for many rugby-supporting families over the holiday season.

“We are delighted to see both attendances and TV ratings soaring for these matches and on such a strong growth trajectory over the last few seasons. We have seen some of the sensational rugby on the pitch and a number of unpredicted results in recent weeks. We know fans cannot wait to watch the drama unfold during The Run-In and into the knockout stages of the season.”