Adobe has added a number of updates to Premiere Pro, including AI-powered audio category tagging.

Now available in beta, the additions also include interactive fade handles on clips in the timeline so editors can click and drag to create a variety of custom audio fades. There are also redesigned clip badges make it easier to see which clips have effects, add new effects, or adjust effect settings; more modern and intelligent waveforms that dynamically resize when track height is changed, and improved clip colors.

The audio category tagging automatically identifies and labels clips with icons for dialogue, music, sound effects or ambient noise, allowing editors one-click access to the most relevant tools for each type of audio.

Adobe also announced that its Enhance Speech tool, which removes unwanted noise and improves poorly recorded dialogue and was revealed at IBC last year, will be available to all Premiere Pro users from February.

Ashley Still, SVP and general manager of Adobe Creative Cloud, said: “Sound creates meaning and adds impact to film and video - it has the power to help tell a story, and move us in ways visuals alone cannot. We’re proud to empower filmmakers with new workflows that make editing audio more intuitive, so whether they’re new to audio or experienced pros, Premiere Pro makes it faster and easier to find the perfect tool.”