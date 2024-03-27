Azimuth has made significant changes across the board – it’s moved from Soho to Holborn, and appointed Yives Reed and Carl Grinter to helm the company.

The post-production house’s seven storey building in Holborn was stripped out, restored and fitted out over a two year period. It has been designed by Daniela Dohnalkova to “complement the building’s distinctive mid-century aesthetic,” says Azimuth.

Reed said: “We knew this building was perfect as soon as we saw it. We started from scratch and were committed to making it the very best it could be. We invested in an all-new infrastructure, so no legacy kit, wiring or worries of limitations. All of our technology choices are best in class or go above and beyond industry standards.

“One of our main objectives was to fuse robust on-premise and in-cloud workflows to enable collaboration with optimal flex and capability for our clients wherever they may be. The end result has gone beyond our expectations and we are hugely excited for the future of Azimuth.”

Azimuth has also taken on Genna McWhinnie as head of post production and Steve Oak as head of technical operations.

McWhinnie said: “Being given the opportunity to lead a company in its brand new iteration is always going to be an exciting prospect. Doing the actual build of the kit, rooms and building itself has its challenges, but the real work is creating a culture and team that makes our clients truly looked after.”

Oak adds: “Remote post-production plays a pivotal role in modern post production. We offer flexibility, efficiency, and accessibility and by leveraging these capabilities, creators can collaborate across geographic boundaries, maximising productivity and creativity.”

Grinter said: “Our aesthetic designed space, talent, tools and technology enable the best outcome for the work. We have built a team of collaborative artists that work and share knowledge together and are supported by Genna’s production and Steve’s technical operations team to produce exceptional work for our clients and to drive Azimuth forward.”

Azimuth’s building includes three colour grading suites, two DaVinci Resolve and one Baselight with EIZO monitoring, capable of working in HD through to 4K HDR resolutions. There are three sound studios and two audio prep rooms, which are connected to three VO booths. All the audio studios and prep rooms are 5.1 capable, and the studios are Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 ready.

The company’s first production in its Holborn building was The Line, a 60-minute documentary for Discovery Channel.

PICTURED (left-right): Steve Oak, Carl Grinter, Yives Reed, Genna McWhinnie