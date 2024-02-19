Cinesite has launched a visualisation division, with Richard Clarke joining the company from NVIZ to run it.

In addition to Clarke, Eduardo Schmidek is also joining the company from the recently closed down NVIZ - which went out of business due to the impacts of last year’s strikes. The pair will work on Cinesite VIS, which adds visualisation services to the recently launched immersive division and investment in mocap and virtual production studio Imaginarium, as well as its core VFX services.

Clarke had been head of postvis at NVIZ for over nine years, and was previously at Cinesite as a VFX supervisor. He has also worked at DNEG, MPC, and ILM, and will report to Cinesite London’s general manager, Jocelin Capper. Schmidek had been at NVIZ for almost six years in various virtual production roles, and has also held roles at DNEG, Framestore, The Mill, and MPC during over 20 years in the industry before becoming visualisation supervisor at Cinesite.

Cinesite VIS is currently working on feature film projects as part of an integrated offering, but will also operate as a standalone visualisation vendor.

Clarke said: “What we do allows clients to explore a variety of ideas, to bring the pages of a script to life, to inform every step of the film-making process. Together with Cinesite, we will strengthen and extend that creative partnership throughout the entire process, from script to delivery.”

Capper added: “With an in-house visualisation (VIS) team, Cinesite will be able to offer end to end solutions for projects. Clients will have the option to place their previs, postvis and VFX under one roof rather than having to wrangle multiple companies over many months. This will provide greater flexibility, consistency and can reduce costs.”