The company’s new look comes several months after it received investment from the VFX giant

Mo cap and virtual production studio Imaginarium has revealed new branding, several months after it joined the Cinesite group of companies.

The new logo was designed by NCS Creative’s John Blas in partnership with Imaginarium business development manager, Alex Hill.

The company is based at Pinewood Studios in the UK and at Trilith Studios near Atlanta, Georgia.

It was formed in 2012 by actor and director Andy Serkis (Lord of the Rings, Planet of the Apes and Star Wars franchises) and provides virtual production, performance capture and production services for film, TV and games.

Recent projects Imaginarium has worked on include Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3, Spiderman: Far from Home, Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Netflix’s Dance Monsters.

Last year it became part of The Cinesite group, after Cinesite agreed investment in the studios.

At the time of the investment, Imaginarium Studio’s CEO Matthew Brown said: “The Imaginarium Studios and Cinesite are committed to delivering the best creative solutions for our clients. Our partnership will be hugely beneficial to storytellers, creating a seamless experience for VFX, animation, virtual production and motion capture services. We are excited to bring characters to life and take content creation to the next level with our partners at Cinesite.”

Serkis added: “I could not be more proud to see the team at The Imaginarium Studios coming together with the hugely talented leadership at Cinesite, who have been incredible creative partners with me on Animal Farm. I look forward to combining the talents of both companies to deliver creative solutions for whatever a project demands.”

Cinesite Group CEO Antony Hunt said: “The Imaginarium Studios is a fantastic company with an enviable reputation and we are proud to welcome them to our collective. Our new partnership will provide a further service-set to our growing customer base. The investment in the Imaginarium business strengthens our connections with the gaming industry and provides us with facilities in Pinewood Studios, (UK) and Trilith Studios, (Atlanta, GA, USA) opening more opportunities for our dynamic group.”