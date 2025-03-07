Amanda Luckwell, co-founder of Unit, explains how she is leading the charge to accelerate action towards achieving gender equality

As we commemorate International Women’s Day 2025, the theme ‘Accelerate Action’ resonates profoundly in me as an urgent call to expedite our collective efforts toward achieving gender equality.

Balancing professional responsibilities as a co-founder and owner (with my husband and partner Adam Luckwell) of Unit Studios with that of being a woman, wife, and mother makes the issue of gender equality that much more salient in our day to day life.

Mutual respect and appreciation have been instrumental in building a harmonious working relationship with recognition of each other’s contributions being equal across the board.

Reflecting on over two decades in the creative industry, I’ve witnessed both progress and persistent challenges. Co-founding Unit Studios in London was driven in part by a vision to cultivate a space where creativity thrives alongside inclusivity.

Our ethos at Unit underscores the importance of inclusivity, sustainability, community, and well-being. We champion LGBTQ+ rights and uphold the belief that everyone should be free to be whoever they want to be. As an equal opportunity employer and member of the APA, we are committed to these principles.

My underlying passion is to foster an environment where diverse voices are not only heard but amplified. Leading our diversity and inclusion program is a testament to this commitment.

I’m deeply passionate about elevating more female voices and visions within our business. This involves not only recognition of colleagues making strides in this arena but also in recruitment and mentorship, ensuring that emerging talents have the guidance and support they need to flourish. It’s about creating pathways and breaking down barriers that have historically hindered women’s progress in our industry.

At Unit, supporting our female employees doesn’t stop at hiring—it’s about ensuring they thrive throughout their careers. We recognise the additional challenges working mothers face, which is why we actively support flexible working arrangements that allow for childcare, school visits, and family commitments. We believe in creating a work environment that values both career and family life. Our approach isn’t just about retaining talent—it’s about fostering long-term career growth in a way that works for women at every stage of life.

We also focus on developing future talent through our Runners Academy—ensuring that when we recruit young professionals, they aren’t just filling roles but are genuinely interested in a career in post-production. We actively guide our runners toward roles they aspire to, helping them develop the skills and experience needed to progress.

In April, we’re hosting an open day with The Holiday Club Summer School, a non-profit organisation dedicated to breaking down barriers in the creative industries and nurturing emerging talent across all disciplines. Launched by Bisoye Babalola in 2020, the charity provides free training and mentorship to young people from low-income and underrepresented backgrounds, offering them practical experience and the opportunity to learn from industry professionals.

During the open day, students will gain hands-on insight into post-production workflows—from brief to final delivery—and one standout participant will receive a week of shadowing in their chosen department. By partnering with The Holiday Club, we are reinforcing our commitment to nurturing the next generation of diverse talent and ensuring that opportunities in post-production are accessible to everyone.

Our collaboration with non-profit organisation Access:VFX aligns strongly with our mission to champion inclusion, diversity, awareness, and opportunity in all our work. Supporting initiatives that inspire, educate, mentor, and recruit diverse talents is crucial in accelerating the pace toward equality.

However, acknowledging that progress has been slow is also essential. The projection that it could take another five generations to achieve full gender parity is a stark reminder of the work that lies ahead. This reality fuels my determination to not only contribute to change within Unit but to advocate for industry-wide transformations.

On this International Women’s Day, I urge all of us—individuals and organisations alike—to reflect on the actions we can take to accelerate progress. Whether it’s implementing inclusive hiring practices, supporting women-led projects, or simply challenging biases in our daily interactions, every action counts. Let us not be content with incremental change but be the drivers of accelerated action, ensuring that gender equality is not a distant dream but a present reality.