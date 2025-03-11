The company has been “exploring all options for sale and investment”

VFX and animation giant Jellyfish Pictures has reportedly halted operations as it struggles to stay afloat.

According to a report in Indian news outlet, Animation Xpress, Jellyfish is facing financial struggles and has temporarily suspended its global operations.

The website cites a source at Jellyfish Pictures India who said “investor-related issues” in the UK are the cause of the shutdown. The company has also experienced a slowdown in animation work since last year.

Jellyfish Pictures has reportedly made assurances to staff that they will be paid for their work in March so far.

The company has tonight (Tuesday 11 March) released a statement (see box below) which explains that it has been “exploring all options for sale and investment.”

As recently as 2023, Jellyfish Pictures expanded into India and took on an additional 400 VFX artists in Mumbai. It also opened an office in Toronto, Canada, last year.

Jellyfish Pictures first opened in 2001 and is best known for its animation work on How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming and animated feature Spirit: Untamed. Its recent projects include Dog Man, Black Mirror season 7, and The Rig 2.

The animation house also created its own IP through Jellyfish Originals, its content division. It most recently co-produced Stan & Gran, with Banijay Kids & Family Distribution as global distributor. The 52 x 11-minute series was commissioned by Channel 5’s preschool strand, Milkshake!

The move by Jellyfish Pictures comes shortly after huge visual effects brands MPC and The Mill shut down, after experiencing financial difficulties “for some time”, which were recently exacerbated by rising labour costs and the long tail of effects from the US writers’ strike.