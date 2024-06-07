Milk VFX has appointed Katy Mummery as its head of production.

Mummery will lead the VFX house’s production team, which now includes studios in London, France, Spain, and the recent addition of Ireland. Milk recently appointed Jorge Oliva Ruiz de Leon as creative head of its Spain facility.

Most recently, she has been working client-side as a VFX producer on Paramount Pictures’ series Knuckles for the past year. Before that she spent two years with Misc Studios, and she previously spent the bulk of her 16-year career to date in an 11-year stint at DNEG in various VFX roles. Mummery has also worked for Framestore and MPC.

Jag Mundi, executive chairman of Milk said: “We are delighted to welcome someone of Katy’s calibre to our senior leadership team. She has enjoyed a stellar career and we look forward to her bringing her energy and experience to help us drive the next stage of our growth and enable us to continue to create outstanding work for our episodic and feature film clients.”

Mummery added: “I’m so excited to be joining the incredible team at Milk! I’ll be focusing on enhancing and developing production workflow and processes to help contribute to the success of our shows. I can’t wait to get started and help Milk continue to produce beautiful and award-winning VFX.”