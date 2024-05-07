Industry experts delve into the cutting-edge technologies shaping the landscape of post-production in 2024 and beyond

The Revolutionising Post-Production podcast sees industry experts delve into the cutting-edge technologies shaping the landscape of post-production in 2024 and beyond.

From GenAI/AI-driven tools to immersive virtual reality experiences, the panel explore how these innovations are transforming content creation, enhancing efficiency, and pushing the boundaries of creative storytelling.

The panelists each predict the major tech trends for the year ahead, with a large focus on GenAI and AI. A long-list of creative functions opened up by AI are singled out, including synthetic voices; face detection and tracking; automated clip selection; productivity tools; automated transcription; metadata enrichment; audio clean-up tools; training post-production skills using AI; and the pros and cons of colour-matching tools.

This episode of the Broadcast Tech Talks Podcast was recorded at the Future of Post Production Event 2024 event Broadcast Tech and Avid held at The BFI Southbank, London earlier this year.