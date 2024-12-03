Picture Shop has revealed the work that went into the colour grade of feature film Close To You.

Close To You stars Elliot Page, and follows the story of a trans man revisiting his hometown for the first time in years. It was presented by Kindred Spirit and Rolling Dice, and produced by Me+You Productions and Good Question Media in association with Mongrel Media and Pageboy Productions.

Writer and director Dominic Savage explained, “In terms of look, I worked closely with my DOP, Catherine Lutes, and worked initially with just finding locations that were right for the story, right for the characters, but also that had a particular feel about them. So, it was essential for me to keep the realism of those situations and transfer that into the ultimate look of the film, which I worked with [Picture Shop senior colourist] Jodie Davidson on. We worked very carefully to keep the authenticity of those locations and the look of them and the feel of them, the colours of them, the tones of them.

“The other thing is that the way I like to shoot is very natural, handheld, unlit, using available light, but also choosing the right time of day to shoot in the particular place so that one had the maximum feel that worked very rightly for that scene. And I think in terms of getting that look onto the screen, it was a lot of work in terms of keeping consistency within a scene.

“So I would have said that there’s a lot of subtlety in the film with a lot of very careful and considered work and it’s a look I’m really proud of. And I’m proud of my collaborations with both Catherine and Jodie in bringing this look and film to the big screen.

“And it’s a film that I can honestly say is made with love, and I think the love actually transmits out of it.”

Davidson added: ’’I loved working with Dominic Savage and Catherine Lutes on this important film. I’m truly proud of the grade and look we created and being a part of such a collaborative process with them both.’’

Close To You is now available to buy or rent on digital.