Unit worked on the online VFX for the series, with the focus on enhancing the tension and intensity of the story

Unit Film and TV provided the online VFX for Guy Ritchie’s crime drama series MobLand.

Commissioned by Paramount+ and produced by 101 Studios, Showtime / MTV Entertainment Studios, and Hardy, Son & Baker, the 10-episode series stars Tom Hardy, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan. It follows a deadly power struggle between two warring London crime families, the Harrigans and the Stevensons.

Unit worked closely with the series’ VFX supervisor Stephen Coren to deliver online VFX, enhancing the series’ tension and visceral action sequences.

Led by Unit VFX producer Tania De Sousa with online VFX lead Fraser Cleland, and additional online VFX artists Rob Ellis, Ben North, and Alec Eves, the team crafted visual elements that heightened the intense atmosphere of MobLand.

Unit producer Tania De Sousa says: “Working on MobLand has been an exciting opportunity for our team to bring our expertise in VFX to a gripping and visually dynamic series. Our focus was on enhancing the tension and raw intensity of the story, ensuring every moment resonated with the high stakes and complex emotions of the characters. It’s been a pleasure collaborating with such a talented production team to help bring Guy Ritchie’s vision to life.”

Unit online VFX lead Fraser Cleland added: “With MobLand, the challenge was to make sure every visual effect served the raw energy and grit of the series. From intricate details to bigger impact shots, we worked hard to ensure the VFX heightened the drama without overpowering the story. It was fantastic to collaborate with such a creative team and see the visual elements align with Guy Ritchie’s bold vision.”

MobLand is available to stream now on Paramount+.