The programme will run for six months, with an offer of permanent full-time employment and continued development and training, if required, post-programme

CG Studio Realtime is partnering with Screen Manchester on a training scheme called Level Up, to create a “supportive and natural entry point into the VFX and games industries”.

Trainees will work alongside the Realtime team on live projects and will also have dedicated training sessions from the studio’s head of skills & development, Sam Taylor.

Realtime also ran the course last year, when trainees (pictured above) worked on the Doctor Who 60th anniversary special episode, Wild Blue Yonder (BBC), the 10-part fantasy drama, The Winter King (ITVX), as well as the viral games trailer for Jurassic Park Survival (Universal).

Tony Prosser, CEO of Realtime, says: “We’ve long been passionate about training and development, and Level Up is our response to the gap we sometimes see with emerging artists looking to upskill before securing their first jobs in the industry. The great thing about the programme is that we offer structured training from our experienced team, whilst working on projects that come through the studio; whether it be a high-end TV show, or an amazing game trailer that garners millions of views.

“Launched last year, we’ve been able to see first-hand how the programme has allowed our trainees the opportunity to hone their skillset and gain access to an industry that can sometimes seem daunting. We’re thrilled to partner with Screen Manchester this year to help make this happen.”

Elli Metcalfe of Manchester City Council’s Film Office, Screen Manchester adds: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Realtime, part-funding placements for four new entrants to the film and high-end television industry. This initiative is facilitated by support and assistance from BFI and Screen Alliance North with National Lottery Funding. The project will provide access to essential hands-on experience designed to build skills and open up the specialist world of CGI, Animation and VFX to a wider talent pool here in the North.”

Applications for the Level Up programme are now open, closing 26 March.