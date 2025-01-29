The Yard VFX has joined the UK Screen Alliance.

The VFX house opened a London branch last year, expanding from its two facilities in France. It specifically noted the increased UK VFX tax incentives as behind this move, which the Screen Alliance lobbied for and came into action from the beginning of this month.

Ben Owen leads The Yard’s UK facility, who has previously worked at One Of Us, MPC, DNEG and Framestore.

Through its Screen Alliance membership, The Yard will be able to engage in shaping policy discussions, network with industry leaders, and access resources and training.

Laurens Ehrmann, founder and senior VFX supervisor at The Yard, said: “Joining UK Screen Alliance underscores our strategy to align with partners that are genuinely advocating for the betterment of the UK’s VFX industry and its entire ecosystem. Their advocacy and recent successes, particularly in securing a more attractive incentive structure, are perfectly aligned with our vision to expand in markets rich with talent and opportunity. We are looking forward to collaborating with other members to advance the screen sector.”

Ehrmann added: “We are eager to apply our experience in building a vibrant, collaborative, and inclusive environment where ambitious projects and exceptional talent can thrive.”

UK Screen Alliance CEO Neil Hatton said: “The new uplift to the VFX incentive and the excellent skills base in the UK, makes it an attractive place for international companies to invest, with all the right conditions for growth. We look forward to The Yard participating in our meetings and events, bringing their own unique perspective and expertise.”