‘AI copyright must be strengthened’ and seven other recommendations from the CMS Committee

The CMS Committee has published its report on High End Television (HETV), setting out a series of recommendations for the government, designed to support a sector “under threat”.

Here are eight of the standout proposals from the report:

AI companies must require license for using creative works

For AI to be a positive force in film and HETV, the copyright framework should be strengthened and require licensing of creative works where they are used to train AI models. Proceeding with an ‘opt-out’ system – through which AI developers train models on material except in cases where rights holders have reserved their rights - stands to damage the UK’s upstanding reputation around copyright.

The government should fund the BFI’s development of an AI observatory and tech demonstrator hub, and its incoming AI sector champion should work with the industry to develop an AI certification scheme for the ethical use of generative AI in HETV to protect interests of copyright holders.

Government should mandate financial backing of bullying and harassment watchdog

To tackle the issue of bullying and harassment, all parts of the creative industries - including the HETV sector - must financially back the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority (CIISA). They should commit to unconditional, long-term funding within six months, and if that does not happen, the government should consider a potential levy on industry players.

Freelancers commissioner appointment urged

The government should appoint a freelancers’ commissioner to represent creative industry workers, and introduce measures to address pay precarity among freelancers such as a guaranteed basic income or minimum hourly wage.

HETV needs similarly ‘game-changing’ indie film tax break

HETV needs an enhanced tax credit, like the “game-changing” Independent Film Tax Credit which allows indie films to claim around 40% in relief. Applying a similar tax credit to HETV productions costing between £1m and £3m per hour could best benefit PSBs and indies, but more research on whether this works best should be carried out. Read more here.

Streaming levy to feed cultural fund for British content

A streamer levy should be introduced, with streamers operating in the UK contributing 5% of their subscriber revenue into a cultural fund to help finance British drama. Read more here.

Terms of Trade for streamers?

The PSB terms of trade should be considered for streamers to protect producers’ minimum ownership of IP. The existing terms of trade may not be appropriate for streamers, but similar mechanisms must be considered and more research carried out. Read more here.

Closer scrutiny on skills training

ScreenSkills may not be up to the challenge of delivering meaningful action on skills and training and tackling the root causes of the problem. The response to the HETV skills shortages has been slow and questions remain unanswered about what and how many roles need filling – and what that might cost. The government should link any future public funding for ScreenSkills to measurable outcomes based on ambitious and robust performance indicators. Read more here.

UK must not get complacent as ‘Hollywood of Europe’

The report’s recommendations to support domestic production should help ride out future storms, but in light of global political and market forces the government and industry must not become complacent about the UK’s status as the ‘Hollywood of Europe’.