Tickets are available now for the AI Creative Summit, which takes place at the BFI Southbank on 6 November

Several sessions at the forthcoming AI Creative Summit focus on how content can be created using GenAI text-to-video platforms.

The sessions feature case studies where filmmakers and content creators explain how they used generative AI to produce content, and the lessons they learned during the process.

You’ll learn useful tips about what prompts produce results, and how to modify your prompts to help create video clips that match your vision.

A number of text-to-video tools are available that create video clips based on prompts input by the user.

These include OpenAI’s Sora, although OpenAI is closely controlling who is able to use the platform at the moment, so there are very few users at present.

Meta has just released Meta Movie Gen, which enables users to create 16-second video clips for each set of prompts.

There are also powerful applications including LTX Studio, which makes it possible to visualise your concepts and generate full projects from prompts.

The AI Creative Summit will hear from filmmakers who have used many of the available generative text-to-video tools. They will explain the process involved in generating their films, how long it took to create them, how they refined the output to better suit their needs and what they think the future is for genAI-driven content creation tools.

The AI Creative Summit 2024 The AI Creative Summit takes place at the BFI Southbank on 6 November. Last year saw a sellout audience for the one-day conference, with over 200 attending as AI fast became one of the most talked about subjects in the industry. This year, the event will once again feature a blend of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking opportunities. The content programme will include topics such as AI in content creation, ethics and AI, AI and audience engagement, data-driven storytelling, and emerging technologies, and cover pre-production, production, post-production and distribution. Speakers and specific sessions will be revealed in due course. Tickets cost 295+VAT. All tickets include a fully-catered lunch and post-event networking drinks. The AI Creative Summit was launched last year by MBI brands Broadcast, Broadcast Tech, MPTS & Screen International. BUY TICKET

Two of the standout GenAI video making sessions at the AI Creative Summit are outlined below.

Why I Made an AI Written Movie and Why It Got Cancelled

Chair: Tim Dams, European Editor - Screen International

Speaker: Peter Luisi, Filmmaker - Spotlight Media Productions AG (pictured left)

Peter Luisi, director, talks to us about his latest cinematic release, a film entirely written using artificial intelligence, exploring the idea, process and final outcome of the production. He will also touch on the shock he received after the Prince Charles Cinema in London cancelled its world premiere screening, citing customer feedback on “the use of AI in place of a writer”.

10x faster production and storyboarding with LTX Studio

Speaker: Corbett Drummey, VP Brand Collaboration - Lightricks (pictured left)

An introduction to AI software developer Lightricks and its newest product, LTX Studio, which enables you to visualise your concepts, using AI-powered visual storytelling. LTX Studio streamlines the production process from scripting to final edits, making advanced storytelling tools accessible for creators and businesses of all levels. It provides unprecedented speed and control over AI video, allowing for full project generations in minutes and a host of unique and advanced features. In this talk, we’ll showcase the newest in AI video tech, how you can use it today to speed up your production process, and what’s next for our industry.