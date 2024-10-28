Deep Fusion Films will produce an eight-episode podcast series hosted by an AI-replicated Sir Michael Parkinson.

The series is the first major commission by digital content agency Night Train Digital, and each episode will see an unscripted conversation between a guest and the AI Sir Michael Parkinson - which will be audio-only. Night Train Digital also manages the Sir Michael Parkinson YouTube channel, which will feature podcast highlights alongside a curated collection of archival footage.

Parkinson’s son, Mike Parkinson, originally contacted Deep Fusion about creating a podcast series using his father’s voice, and has been consulted at each step of the AI technology’s development. The show has been created with the full support and involvement of Michael Parkinson’s family and his Estate.

“The podcast is really a tribute to my Dad,” said the younger Parkinson. “I want audiences to marvel at the technology, the cleverness and cheekiness of the concept, but mostly I want them to remember just how good he was at interviewing and enjoy the nostalgia and happy memories. Through this platform, his legacy can continue, entertaining a new generation of fans.”

Parkinson has been recreated using content from his career, including over 2000 of his interviews, and the series will release later this year. Every episode will signpost that it is using AI at the start, and in the third act, the host will debrief with the interviewee about what it was like to be interviewed by an AI.

In order to create this podcast, and other content in the same vein, Deep Fusion has hired a head of creative AI, an AI prompt engineer, researchers, guest bookers, podcast producers and a sound engineer to create and produce this new proprietary technology that connects a number of existing AI tools to create a system named “Squawk”, which allows live humans to have spoken interactions with voices from the past.

Deep Fusion co-founder and executive producer Benjamin Field said: “Mike Parkinson suggested using his father’s voice to present a podcast where AI Michael discussed his most notable interviews, which sparked a creative conversation. Building on this, we explored using AI to emulate Parkinson’s iconic interview style, appealing to modern audiences while honouring his legacy. By focusing on the ethics and openly showcasing the AI aspect, we saw a way to create something truly engaging for both longtime fans and new listeners.”

Fellow co-founder Jamie Anderson added: “People have been wowed by how accurate and warmly nostalgic the Michael Parkinson voice is and what an interesting and engaging experience it is being interviewed by an AI version of him. Watching his son, Mike’s reaction to hearing his late father speak has also been something really special.”

Caitlin Meek-O’Connor, director of Night Train Digital, said: “We couldn’t be more proud to announce this as Night Train Digital’s first major commission. Through this partnership with the team at Deep Fusion, we are creating innovative new content as well as being trusted with such an iconic archive to bring Michael Parkinson to global audiences some of whom have been fans for decades, others who will be discovering him for the first time.”