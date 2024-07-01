The Broadcast Sport Summit has returned for a second year, and will take place on 13 November at Emirates Stadium, London.

The event will once again host two full streams of content, which will showcase the best in sports production, broadcasting, and content, bringing together global sports industry and sports tech leaders in a series of compelling discussions. There will also be an exhibition and networking area, with a a fully catered lunch plus post-event networking drinks.

Limited super early bird tickets are now available priced at just £150 +VAT, saving 30% on the standard ticket price. All tickets include full access to the conference as well as refreshments, lunch and post-event drinks. You can book your ticket here.

Topics that will be covered at the 2024 Broadcast Sport Summit will include:

- Turning challenges into opportunities as sport broadcasting evolves

- Creating sports content to engage Gen X audiences

- How to bring a big, global audience to your sport

- Understanding the impact of GenAI and automation on sports production

- The power of data in enhancing fan engagement

- Storytelling with athletes – how to maximise the impact of sports content

- How to benefit from the growing influence of women’s sport

- Case studies of cutting-edge tech enhancing fan engagement

- Exclusive fireside chats with global sports leaders

- The commercial partnerships shaping sports content

Last year’s Broadcast Sport Summit was the inaugural event, selling out its space at Lords Cricket Ground. Speakers for that year included LaLiga director of international relations Keegan Pierce, Warner Bros. Discovery group SVP of content, production and business operations Scott Young, CEO of Fearless Women Sue Anstiss MBE, and DAZN EVP global head of rights Tom Burrows, as well as senior representatives from the FA, TikTok, YouTube, Extreme E, Noah Media Group, Buzz 16, the Women’s Sport Trust, Little Dot Studios, SportBible, SailGP, Crowd Network, TEAM Marketing, CSM (now Wasserman), Aurora, SportBible, and many more.

You can book your ticket for the 2024 event at Emirates Stadium, taking place 13 November, here.