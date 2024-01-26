NBC Sports Next’s SportsEngine has partnered with Pixellot to offer live AI-automated streaming technology to sports venues at no cost

NBC Sports Next’s SportsEngine and Pixellot are partnering to offer enhanced livestreaming opportunities for sporting venues across North America at no cost.

Together, SportsEngine and Pixellot will provide venues with Pixellot’s AI-automated sports cameras and SportsEngine Play, a subscription streaming service for capturing and viewing live and on-demand video of youth and amateur sporting events.

With these, sports venues receive an easy, integrated setup for quick streaming and high-quality production, delivering professional coverage of games.

SportsEngine Play delivers live and on-demand streaming of youth and amateur sporting events on a variety of devices. It provides video editing tools, so teams can capture moments and athletes can create their own highlight reels to keep and share.

Pixellot’s AI-cameras offer automated live coverage of every game, capturing every angle of the court, field or ice and following the flow of play with precision. The video is seamlessly integrated with SportsEngine Play.

NBC Sports Next SVP & general manager, youth & recreational sports, Brett MacKinnon, said: “Expanding our partnership with Pixellot is a pivotal step in our mission to elevate the streaming of youth and amateur sports. By integrating Pixellot’s state-of-the-art camera technology with our SportsEngine Play streaming platform, we’re setting new standards in sports broadcasting, making it easier and more affordable for venues to not only share their sporting events with a wider audience but also benefit from a new revenue stream.”

David Shapiro, president North America, Pixellot, adds: “We’re delighted to strengthen our partnership with SportsEngine, bringing revolutionary AI-automated video technology to a broader audience,” said. “This collaboration underscores our commitment to enhancing sports streaming experience at all levels, making professional-quality live broadcasts accessible to amateur and youth sports venues free of charge.”

LakePoint Sports, the youth sports destination is already utilsing the products being offered.

Mark M. O’Brien, president and CEO of LakePoint Sports, said: “We are incredibly excited to embrace this partnership with SportsEngine and Pixellot and help pave the path forward in travel and youth sports. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our relentless pursuit of providing excellence in the guest experience for young athletes, coaches, scouts, and family members – on and off campus. By leveraging the cutting-edge AI technology of Pixellot and the robust platform of SportsEngine Play, we are pursuing a new standard in sports streaming, ensuring that every moment of action at the state-of-the-art LakePoint Sports venues is captured and shared with sports enthusiasts everywhere.”