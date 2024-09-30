ATP Media has rolled out a series of interactive experiences for fans, following a multi-year partnership with interactive rights specialist, Play Anywhere.

The interactive elements are powered by official data from Tennis Data Innovations (TDI).

Play Anywhere is being offered to ATP Media’s worldwide broadcast partners and through D2C streaming service Tennis TV, across both linear and digital distribution.

The system includes Ease Live’s interactive graphics engine.

Yaacov Ben-Yaacov, CEO of Play Anywhere, said: “We are honoured to partner with ATP Media to bring enhanced consumer experiences to viewers while ensuring that all parties in the value chain are remunerated, helping to expand the Play Anywhere Ecosystem as a global standard.”

Kjetil Horneland, CEO of Ease Live, added: “Our collaboration with ATP Media and Play Anywhere will revolutionise the tennis fan experience globally. Our interactive graphics platform integrates seamlessly with existing broadcast and sports data workflows, giving ATP Media the scalability to engage audiences worldwide. By delivering interactive overlays across the screens, we help ATP Media foster deeper connections with fans and open new avenues for monetisation automated by Play Anywhere.”

Mark Webster, CEO of ATP Media, said: “We are very excited to partner with Play Anywhere and Ease Live. We are impressed with their best-of-breed interactivity, their field-tested and cutting-edge clearinghouse platform, and their creative approach to identifying new revenue streams for content owners, rightsholders, and other participating stakeholders in the sports broadcast and streaming ecosystem, while always ensuring that we can control the production quality through their unique compliance platform.”