Veritone has confirmed a multi-year partnership extension with Augusta National, Inc., the business arm of Augusta National Golf Club, the home of the Masters Tournament. The two companies have worked together on archiving and licensing of content since 2009.

The deal means Veritone continues to serve as the North American licensing partner for all Augusta National non-live or archival footage across its portfolio of events, including the Masters Tournament and Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The Augusta National archive continues to grow in both scale and size as more cameras and technology are integrated into events. It consists of match broadcast feeds, ISO feeds, course and club scenery, press conferences, official films and more. The archive serves as a centralised repository for some of the most iconic moments, not only in golf, but all of sport.

Veritone’s global licensing service utilises its AI platform to more efficiently and effectively archive and monetise video rights. Veritone’s AI services include the Veritone Digital Media Hub (DMH), which helps content owners generate more revenue from their assets and provides metadata tagging and content management.

This technology helps ensure footage from Augusta National’s global roster of events is captured, archived and enriched for future use and discovery.

The DMH technology enables media delivery, licensing and invoicing of Augusta National’s assets to third parties across sports networks, documentary producers, advertising agencies and film/TV studios.

Ian Retzlaff, senior director of sports licensing and partnerships at Veritone, said: “It’s an honour and a privilege to extend our long-standing licensing partnership with Augusta National. We take tremendous pride in serving as the archive of record and a licensing partner not only for the Masters, but also the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The Masters is one of the most exciting and well-known golf tournaments, and Veritone enables Augusta National to ensure their valuable content is securely and easily promoted by working closely with networks, documentarians, brands and agencies that are interested in leveraging the power of the archive to bring their creative productions to life.”