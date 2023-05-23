Aurora has hired Tom Crump as its development director.

Crump joins the production company after 12 years at Sky Sports, where he has worked across cricket, rugby, NFL, and news. Cricket has been a particular strength, working on six Ashes series, 10 world events, and overseeing the launch of The Hundred.

At Aurora, Crump will be responsible for driving new business and supporting development with existing clients, and report to chief strategy officer Barry Flanigan. The company currently works with rights holders such as Formula E, Extreme E, Sail GP, Super League Triathlon and Nitrocross; broadcasters and streaming platforms including Discovery, Fox Sports, ITV; and brands such as Jaguar, Nissan and Allianz.

Flanigan said: “Tom has an impressive track record of creating innovative, ground-breaking formats for some of the most exciting sports rights owners and brands in the industry. His expertise in developing high-quality bespoke content and impactful fan engagement strategies is an excellent fit with Aurora’s strength in producing pioneering, original content. We’re thrilled to have him on board and look forward to the contributions he will make to our clients.”

Crump added: “I am delighted to be joining Aurora, a clear industry leader in host broadcasting, creative content production and sports formatting. I am excited to work with the talented team helping sports federations, brands and broadcasters tell their stories in new and compelling ways, via a layered approach to modern host broadcasts and a focus on original storytelling.”