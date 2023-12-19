The Hexagon Cup has named Aurora as its broadcast partner, ahead of its first event in late Janaury/early February 2024.

The new padel competition recently agreed its first major broadcast deal, with Warner Bros. Discovery to show it on Eurosport and discovery+ across Europe and Asia. Aurora will provide a five-day world feed from the February event, which takes place in Madrid from 31 January until 4 February, and distribute it to Warner Bros. Discovery and other broadcasters.

The Hexagon Cup has an equality-based team format, top-tier padel players, and celebrity teams, including the Rafa Nadal Academy powered by Richard Mille team; RL9 by the Barcelona FC footballer Robert Lewandowski; Team AD/vantage by legendary tennis player Andy Murray; ElevenEleven Team USA, owned by U.S actress Eva Longoria; Team Bella Puerto Rico; and a fan-led Hexagon Cup team.

It features six teams, each featuring a male, female and Next Gen pair who compete for a prize pool of €1 million. The first tournament will see the six teams divided into two qualifying groups and compete in a series of head-to-head matchups, with the top two from each group advancing to the finals to compete to become the first Hexagon Cup champion.

Lawrence Duffy, Aurora managing director, said: “We are seeing a global explosion of interest in padel. The Hexagon Cup’s goal is to create a compelling viewing experience which not only excites the purist padel fans, but also draws in new audiences who love fast paced action, and are intrigued about this new sport. We are thrilled to be involved with such a stellar cast list in what looks sure to be a world class event.”

Simon Freer, chairman of Hexagon Cup, added: “The Hexagon Cup vision is built around creating a premium sporting experience. We are new to the padel calendar and have high ambitions but we now need to be able to prove them. Having helped a host of sports start-ups to deliver high quality broadcast shows, winning awards for innovation along the way, we are delighted to be working with the Aurora team to bring our vision to life, and attract new global audiences for the sport we love.”