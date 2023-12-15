It will broadcast across Europe and Asia on Eurosport, with streaming on the Eurosport App and discovery+

New padel tournament, The Hexagon Cup, will broadcast on Eurosport with streaming on the Eurosport App and discovery+.

The competition, which takes place in February 2024, will be shown in 64 markets across Europe and Asia to a household audience of 160 million people, says Warner Bros Discovey.

The Hexagon Cup has an equality-based team format, top-tier padel players, and celebrity teams, including Team AD/vantage, led by Andy Murray, as well as ElevenEleven Team USA, owned by U.S actress Eva Longoria.

It features six teams, each featuring a male, female and Next Gen pair who compete for a prize pool of one million Euros.

For its first event, the Hexagon Cup will take place at Madrid Arena from 31 January to 4 February.

Simon Freer, chairman of Hexagon Cup, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery for the broadcast of the Hexagon Cup. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for the Hexagon Cup and padel as a whole. Warner Bros. Discovery’s extensive reach and commitment to delivering high-quality sports content provides a fantastic opportunity for both seasoned fans and newcomers to engage with the sport we love.”

Trojan Paillot, SVP sports rights acquisitions and syndication, Warner Bros. Discovery Europe, added: “We have a strong track record of growing sports and bringing them to new audiences by providing our viewers with the most varied and localised premium live sports anywhere. We’re pleased to further expand this offer for fans across Europe and Asia by adding one of the world’s fastest growing sports to our portfolio.”