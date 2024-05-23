90 camera positions, satellite broadcast technology and 23 cameras, including speciality cameras and drones, capture the action at the mountain bike festival

Gravity Media Australia is delivering global coverage of this year’s Crankworx Cairns, the world’s largest mountain bike festival (22-26 May), across Red Bull TV.

Crankworx is a four-day festival of international mountain biking competitions and races, originated in Whistler in British Columbia.

Gravity Media Australia has been the broadcast technology partner for Crankworx Cairns since its debut in 2022.

Across five different courses and four days of competition, Gravity Media will access 90 different camera positions, satellite broadcast technology, and 23 cameras including speciality cameras and drones to capture the ultimate experience in mountain biking.

The broadcast undertaking will access Gravity Media Australia’s fibre network and speciality cameras.

Marcus Doherty, account executive, media services and facilities at Gravity Media, said: “Crankworx Cairns is a spectacular event. The landscape and the scope of Crankworx presents some broadcast challenges requiring innovative technology and production solutions. We look forward to creating and delivering the global coverage of Crankworx from tropical north-east Australia.”