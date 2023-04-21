The British Basketball League has appointed Jose Garnes as its chief content officer.

Garnes’ arrival comes as the organisation and new CEO Aaron Radin look to increase the amount of content around the league and the quality of what is created. Last month a range of content-creating positions were advertised, looking to create an in-house production team. Radin himself arrived at the company from Meta in December.

Buzz 16 currently handles production for games shown on Sky Sports, and Brandvox takes over for other fixtures.

Garnes most recently spent three-and-a-half years as head of content at SailGP, where he oversaw all aspects of its content - including its documentary series Racing On The Edge. Before this he worked in a range of positions in the industry, including as a senior producer at Sunset+Vine where he worked with the likes of the International Olympic Committee, Red Bull and International Fencing Federation.

Garnes said: “There has never been a better time to be involved with British Basketball, so I am delighted to be given the chance to join the league. The league has some truly exciting plans for its content department and I’m honoured to be given the opportunity to help fulfil its ambitions of becoming a world class content organisation. I look forward to showcasing the very best content for our clubs, players, fans and partners as the league continues to grow.”

Radin added: “We’re thrilled to have Jose join to lead our content team. We have demonstrated significant growth in the past year in content production, audience size and engagement and Jose’s appointment to lead our broadcast, digital and social media content will turbocharge those efforts and results.”