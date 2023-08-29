The deadline for the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 has been extended by one week to 8 September 2023

The final deadline for entering the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 has been extended by one week to 8 September 2023. We’ve had a growing number of requests to extend the deadline to give sports production companies, sports content makers and broadcasters sufficient time to put together their entries, following a busy summer of sports.

The Broadcast Sport Awards are now in their third year and have quickly become the industry’s most essential Awards and networking event.

Last year, the event was attended by sports and entertainment stars including Ian Wright, Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Steve Jones, Greg James and Dermot O’Leary, and was widely celebrated on social media by a wide range of sports stars including David Beckham and Gary Neville.

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 closes for entries on Friday 8 September 2023.

There will be no further extension to the deadline following this.

The Broadcast Sport Awards bring together broadcasters, production companies and rights holders/federations to celebrate the best in sports content over the last year.

The categories honour the full range of sports content, from live sports coverage and documentaries to outstanding examples of fan engagement, on-screen and off-screen talent.

The entry qualifying period is from 3 September 2022 to 31 August 2023. The shortlist will be announced towards the end of September, and an expert judging panel of industry leaders will then decide the final winners in each category.

The winners will be revealed at the Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 gala dinner on 2 November 2023 at the London Hilton on Park Lane.

The Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 are sponsored by IMG Replay, Base, EMG and Timeline.

Best of luck with your entry - see you at London Hilton on Park Lane on 2 November 2023.

How to win a Broadcast Sport Award 2023 Maximise your chances of success at the renowned Awards by following the top tips here (or click on the image below). ENTER NOW

Broadcast Sport Awards 2023 - The categories